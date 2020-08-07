IBEX, which provides outsourced customer support and marketing services, raised $90 million by offering 4.8 million shares (75% primary) at $19, below the range of $20 to $22. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market value of $358 million.



IBEX plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IBEX. Citi, RBC Capital Markets, Baird, Truist Securities and Piper Sandler acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Customer support services provider IBEX prices IPO at $19, below the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



