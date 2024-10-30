Custom Truck One Source Sees Q3 Revenue Growth

Custom Truck One Source ( (CTOS) ) has provided an update.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. reported a third-quarter revenue increase of 5.7% to $447.2 million, with significant improvements in net income and adjusted EBITDA, despite previous slowdowns in core markets. The company attributes this growth to customer recovery efforts and strong demand in infrastructure and telecom sectors, aligning with optimistic expectations for 2025 driven by advancements in AI, electrification, and grid upgrades.

