Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Is About To Turn The Corner

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Custom Truck One Source, Inc.'s (NYSE:CTOS) future prospects. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The US$1.5b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$182m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$14m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Custom Truck One Source will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 6 of the American Trade Distributors analysts is that Custom Truck One Source is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$47m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 46%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Custom Truck One Source's upcoming projects, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Custom Truck One Source currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

