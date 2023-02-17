Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Soars 5.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) shares ended the last trading session 5.6% higher at $7.50. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Custom Truck popped yesterday as DA Davidson initiated coverage on the firm with a “Buy” rating. CTOS is benefiting from robust demand for electrical transmission and distribution amid the changing dynamics of auto industry. High demand for the telecommunications side of the business is also set to drive growth. Further, the firm’s vertically-integrated business operations offer significant cost advantages.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +266.7%. Revenues are expected to be $431.91 million, up 21.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Custom Truck One Source, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CTOS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is part of the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $8.24. CVGI has returned 14.6% in the past month.

Commercial Vehicle Group's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.16. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +23.1%. Commercial Vehicle Group currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.