CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE Earnings Results: $CTOS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE ($CTOS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, missing estimates of $0.04 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $520,740,000, missing estimates of $554,208,840 by $-33,468,840.

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE Insider Trading Activity

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE insiders have traded $CTOS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EQUITY, LLC PLATINUM purchased 8,143,635 shares for an estimated $32,574,540

ONE SOURCE HOLDINGS, LLC PE purchased 8,143,635 shares for an estimated $32,574,540

CONTROLCO, LLC ECP sold 2,354,109 shares for an estimated $8,051,052

HOLDINGS, LP NESCO sold 2,354,109 shares for an estimated $8,051,052

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

