Is Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 103 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTOS' full-year earnings has moved 58% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CTOS has returned 8% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 7.8%. This means that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Phinia (PHIN). The stock is up 7.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Phinia's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Custom Truck One Source, Inc. belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 54 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.3% so far this year, so CTOS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Phinia is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Custom Truck One Source, Inc. and Phinia. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.