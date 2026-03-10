Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) reported $528.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.2% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $581.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Equipment sales : $353.93 million compared to the $421.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $353.93 million compared to the $421.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Parts sales and services : $32.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.17 million.

: $32.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.17 million. Revenue- Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS) : $207.12 million versus $187.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $207.12 million versus $187.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Truck and Equipment Sales (TES) : $283.96 million compared to the $368.8 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $283.96 million compared to the $368.8 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Rental revenue : $141.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $139.37 million.

: $141.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $139.37 million. Revenue- Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS)- Rental revenue : $137.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $134.43 million.

: $137.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $134.43 million. Revenue- Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS)- Equipment sales : $69.97 million compared to the $53.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $69.97 million compared to the $53.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS)- Rental revenue : $4.83 million compared to the $4.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.83 million compared to the $4.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS)- Parts and services revenue : $32.28 million versus $39.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $32.28 million versus $39.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS): $37.11 million compared to the $44.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Custom Truck One Source performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Custom Truck One Source have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

