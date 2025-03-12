Is Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTOS' full-year earnings has moved 69.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CTOS has moved about 2.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -26.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Oshkosh (OSK) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.2%.

In Oshkosh's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Custom Truck One Source, Inc. is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #138 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.8% this year, meaning that CTOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Oshkosh is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Custom Truck One Source, Inc. and Oshkosh. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.