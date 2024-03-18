News & Insights

Custom Truck One Source Acquires SOS Fleet Services In Alexandria

(RTTNews) - Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Monday announced the acquisition of SOS Fleet Services, LLC, a full-service repair facility in Alexandria, Louisiana. The financial aspects of the deal were not revealed.

The provider of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission said the acquisition will add more than 30,000 square feet of space and a highly experienced team. Further, the combination will help enhance service footprint in the region and national footprint to 39 locations, from its previous 35.

Custom Truck One Source expects that the new Alexandria branch is poised to offer a full breadth of Custom Truck's rental product offering, as well as repair service, to customers in the area.

