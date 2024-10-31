News & Insights

Custodian REIT Sells Office Unit at Premium Price

October 31, 2024 — 03:16 am EDT

Custodian REIT (GB:CREI) has released an update.

Custodian Property Income REIT has successfully sold a vacant office unit in Solihull for £1.4 million, achieving a 33% premium over its June 2024 valuation. This strategic sale aligns with the company’s goal of reducing interest costs and funding improvements to its portfolio, highlighting the strong demand for regional properties. The transaction also underscores Custodian’s commitment to delivering robust income returns for its shareholders.

