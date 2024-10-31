Custodian REIT Sells Office Unit at Premium Price

Custodian REIT (GB:CREI) has released an update.

Custodian Property Income REIT has successfully sold a vacant office unit in Solihull for £1.4 million, achieving a 33% premium over its June 2024 valuation. This strategic sale aligns with the company’s goal of reducing interest costs and funding improvements to its portfolio, highlighting the strong demand for regional properties. The transaction also underscores Custodian’s commitment to delivering robust income returns for its shareholders.

For further insights into GB:CREI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.