Custodian REIT Announces Board Changes and Independence

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is undergoing significant changes as Ian Mattioli steps down from the board to focus on his role at Mattioli Woods, while Nathan Imlach joins as a non-executive director. The company aims to transition to a fully independent board by the end of 2025, enhancing its strategic direction and governance. This move reflects CREI’s continuous evolution in delivering returns through a diverse portfolio of UK properties.

