News & Insights

Stocks

Custodian REIT Announces Board Changes and Independence

November 06, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Custodian REIT (GB:CREI) has released an update.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is undergoing significant changes as Ian Mattioli steps down from the board to focus on his role at Mattioli Woods, while Nathan Imlach joins as a non-executive director. The company aims to transition to a fully independent board by the end of 2025, enhancing its strategic direction and governance. This move reflects CREI’s continuous evolution in delivering returns through a diverse portfolio of UK properties.

For further insights into GB:CREI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.