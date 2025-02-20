CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD Earnings Results: $CWK Reports Quarterly Earnings

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD ($CWK) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, beating estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $2,629,500,000, missing estimates of $2,696,522,240 by $-67,022,240.
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,719,558 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,731,818
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,040,376 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,810,324
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,562,688 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,299,437
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC added 1,267,607 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,580,299
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND added 1,105,355 shares (+579.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,458,043
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,094,260 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,312,920
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,084,940 shares (+54.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,191,015
