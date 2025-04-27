CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD Earnings Preview: Recent $CWK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD ($CWK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,277,611,004 and earnings of $0.02 per share.
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,719,558 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,731,818
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 4,160,725 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,522,609
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC added 1,267,607 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,580,299
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND added 1,105,355 shares (+579.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,458,043
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,084,940 shares (+54.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,191,015
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,018,513 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,322,150
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 982,651 shares (+44.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,853,075
