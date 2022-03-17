Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) closed at $20.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cushman & Wakefield as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Cushman & Wakefield is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 81.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.17 billion, up 13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.42 per share and revenue of $10.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.63% and +8.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cushman & Wakefield. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 74.21% higher. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Cushman & Wakefield's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.05, which means Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CWK has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Real Estate - Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.