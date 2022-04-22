Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Stock Moves -1.98%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) closed at $18.34, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cushman & Wakefield as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, Cushman & Wakefield is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 81.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.16 billion, up 12.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $10.18 billion, which would represent changes of +17.16% and +8.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cushman & Wakefield. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.78% higher. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cushman & Wakefield is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.77, which means Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CWK's PEG ratio is currently 0.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CWK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.