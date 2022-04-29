Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Stock Moves -1.65%: What You Should Know

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) closed the most recent trading day at $17.90, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.15%.

Cushman & Wakefield will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 81.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.18 billion, up 13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $10.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.69% and +8.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cushman & Wakefield. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% higher within the past month. Cushman & Wakefield is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Cushman & Wakefield is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.74, so we one might conclude that Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CWK has a PEG ratio of 0.77 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Real Estate - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CWK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.