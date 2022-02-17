Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) closed at $22.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cushman & Wakefield as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 44.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.66 billion, up 17.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cushman & Wakefield. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.51% higher. Cushman & Wakefield is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cushman & Wakefield has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.24 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.8.

It is also worth noting that CWK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Real Estate - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

