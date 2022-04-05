Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) closed at $20.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Cushman & Wakefield will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 81.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion, up 12.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $10.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.16% and +8.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cushman & Wakefield. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.56% higher. Cushman & Wakefield is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Cushman & Wakefield is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.

It is also worth noting that CWK currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Real Estate - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.