Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) closed at $21.68, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.28% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Cushman & Wakefield will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 44.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.66 billion, up 17.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cushman & Wakefield should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.51% higher within the past month. Cushman & Wakefield is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.43, so we one might conclude that Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CWK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Real Estate - Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

