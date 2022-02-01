Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) closed at $21.19, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cushman & Wakefield as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 44.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.66 billion, up 17.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cushman & Wakefield. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.51% higher. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cushman & Wakefield is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.28.

Also, we should mention that CWK has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Real Estate - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

