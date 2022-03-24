Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) closed at $19.93, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.67% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cushman & Wakefield as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 81.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion, up 12.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $10.18 billion, which would represent changes of +17.16% and +8.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cushman & Wakefield. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 71.88% higher within the past month. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cushman & Wakefield is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.13, so we one might conclude that Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CWK's PEG ratio is currently 0.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Real Estate - Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

