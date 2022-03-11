Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) closed the most recent trading day at $19.63, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 7.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Cushman & Wakefield will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.17 billion, up 13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $10.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.88% and +8.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cushman & Wakefield. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.62% higher within the past month. Cushman & Wakefield is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.23, which means Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that CWK currently has a PEG ratio of 0.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Real Estate - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.32 at yesterday's closing price.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.