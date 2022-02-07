Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) closed the most recent trading day at $21.46, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cushman & Wakefield as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 44.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.66 billion, up 17.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cushman & Wakefield. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.51% higher. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Cushman & Wakefield's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.26.

We can also see that CWK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Real Estate - Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

