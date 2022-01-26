Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) closed at $20.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cushman & Wakefield as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2022. On that day, Cushman & Wakefield is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.66 billion, up 17.05% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cushman & Wakefield should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.51% higher. Cushman & Wakefield is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.5, which means Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CWK's PEG ratio is currently 1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Real Estate - Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

