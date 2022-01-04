Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) closed the most recent trading day at $22.61, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 14.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cushman & Wakefield as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.6 billion, up 14.17% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cushman & Wakefield. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cushman & Wakefield is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.31. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.3.

Also, we should mention that CWK has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CWK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.