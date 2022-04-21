Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) closed at $18.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.48% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cushman & Wakefield as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, Cushman & Wakefield is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 81.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion, up 12.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $10.18 billion, which would represent changes of +17.16% and +8.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cushman & Wakefield should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.78% higher within the past month. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.04.

It is also worth noting that CWK currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Real Estate - Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CWK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.