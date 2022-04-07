Cushman & Wakefield Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CWK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (Symbol: CWK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.43, changing hands as low as $18.75 per share. Cushman & Wakefield PLC shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWK's low point in its 52 week range is $15.97 per share, with $23.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.80.

