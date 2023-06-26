Cushing’s Disease In Dogs: Symptoms And Treatments

It’s no wonder why dogs are man’s best friend—dogs and humans are very similar, with 84% genetic overlap. However, this also means that dogs may develop some of the same diseases we do, including Cushing’s disease.

Cushing’s disease can lead to other serious health conditions and even death if your dog isn’t treated. The good news is, a solid pet insurance policy can help your dog live with the condition without straining your finances.

What is Cushing’s Disease in Dogs?

Cushing’s disease, or Cushing’s syndrome, occurs when the body produces an excessive amount of cortisol, a hormone responsible for helping the body maintain good health. Too much cortisol harms the body by weakening the immune system.

While Cushing’s is considered rare in humans, it does occur frequently in dogs. About 1 to 2 out of 1,000 dogs develop it a year, according to a 2009 study in Hormone Research.

The disease shows up mostly in middle-aged to senior dogs. Some breeds, including poodles, German shepherds, Labrador retrievers, boxers and Boston terriers, are more prone to developing Cushing’s disease than others.

There are two main types of Cushing’s disease in dogs:

Pituitary-dependent. The pituitary is a hormone-producing gland in the brain. A tumor growing on the pituitary causes overproduction of the adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). ACTH then travels to the adrenal glands and stimulates the overproduction of cortisol. This type of Cushing’s disease accounts for about 80% to 85% of cases.

The pituitary is a hormone-producing gland in the brain. A tumor growing on the pituitary causes overproduction of the adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). ACTH then travels to the adrenal glands and stimulates the overproduction of cortisol. This type of Cushing’s disease accounts for about 80% to 85% of cases. Adrenal-dependent. This less common form of Cushing’s happens when a tumor in one or both adrenal glands causes them to overproduce cortisol. This type of Cushing’s disease accounts for 15% to 20% of cases in dogs.

What Is the Life Expectancy of Dogs With Cushing’s Disease?

The average life expectancy of a dog with pituitary-dependent Cushing’s disease is around two to two and a half years after their diagnosis. However, if the tumor on the pituitary is large, the life expectancy may be shorter.

Dogs that have a benign adrenal tumor can have it surgically removed with the possibility of it curing the disease. But if a dog has a malignant adrenal tumor and is medically managing it, the prognosis is about one year.

“If you’re able to catch [Cushing’s] early, you’ll be able to slow the progression of this condition significantly. Pets can live a pretty normal life if treated properly,” says Dr. Mondrian Contreras, D.V.M., owner and veterinarian at Carol Stream Animal Hospital in Carol Stream, Illinois.

Symptoms and Behaviors of Dogs With Cushing’s Disease

Symptoms of Cushing’s disease progress slowly. They may be subtle at first or resemble other health conditions.

“One of the biggest problems I see is that many owners just think, ‘Oh, well it’s just my dog getting older,’” says Contreras.

This is why taking your dog for regular vet check-ups is important. Senior dogs should be seeing a vet every six months.

Some of the most common symptoms of Cushing’s are:

Extreme thirst

Increased appetite

Frequent urination

Weakness and decreased activity

Excessive panting

Hair loss

Delicate skin, recurrent skin infections

Sudden formation of a “potbelly”

What are the Stages of Cushing’s Syndrome in Dogs?

Cushing’s syndrome progresses gradually over time. While there aren’t concrete stages, there are some symptoms that show up more visibly at different points in the disease.

According to Contreras, this is the order in which you may commonly notice Cushing’s symptoms in your dog:

Stage 1. Signs of Cushing’s during this stage are modest. Your dog may start drinking more water and urinating more frequently. Stage 2. At this point, you may begin to see your dog losing hair or gaining weight. Stage 3. When Cushing’s is further along, your dog will take on a “potbellied” appearance. You may also recognize signs of muscle wasting. Stage 4. In this advanced stage, your dog will appear weak, have a stiff gait and experience trouble walking. Additionally, they may develop calcinosis cutis, a skin condition that results in hard lumps or lesions on the skin.

How to Test for Cushing’s Disease In Dogs

If your dog’s regular blood work indicates the possibility of Cushing’s disease, two common tests can be done to confirm the condition.

One of them is called the ACTH stimulation test. This works by testing the body’s natural reaction to the hormone ACTH, which regulates cortisol production. Blood samples are taken before and after your dog is injected with synthetic ACTH to analyze cortisol levels. A significant increase in cortisol following the injection usually indicates that Cushing’s is present.

Another option is the low-dose dexamethasone suppression (LDDS) test. This test can confirm the presence of Cushing’s and the specific type. Your dog will have blood samples taken before and after it receives a synthetic cortisol injection. If your dog’s ACTH and cortisol levels are suppressed after injection, it would indicate normalcy; if not, it would indicate Cushing’s.

Treatment and Cost for Dogs With Cushing’s Disease

Treatment for Cushing’s depends on which type your dog has and the severity of it. If your dog has adrenal-dependent Cushing’s and the tumor is benign, it could potentially be removed and cured with surgery; however, surgery is considered risky and complex. Most cases are managed with medication.

Most veterinarians will prescribe Vetoryl (trilostane) and Lysodren (mitotane), a human chemotherapy drug, to medically manage your dog’s Cushing’s. These drugs will likely have to be taken indefinitely over the course of your dog’s life.

“[Cushing’s disease] can be expensive because you have to monitor it [over time],” explains Contreras. Of course, pet insurance can help to significantly lower these costs.

The average amount that you can expect to pay each year while managing Cushing’s disease in your dog is between $2,000 to $4,000. This takes into account testing and medication but it may be more when factoring in initial diagnosis, surgery and any complications.

The breakdown of common Cushing’s costs is as follows:

Diagnosis. Between $500 and $1,500. Initial blood work and tests will help determine if your dog has the condition.

Between $500 and $1,500. Initial blood work and tests will help determine if your dog has the condition. Surgery (if applicable). Contreras estimates Cushing’s surgery to cost around $2,500 to $5,000. This number can vary depending on who’s conducting the surgery. For instance, a board-certified veterinary surgeon would be more expensive than one that wasn’t certified.

Contreras estimates Cushing’s surgery to cost around $2,500 to $5,000. This number can vary depending on who’s conducting the surgery. For instance, a board-certified veterinary surgeon would be more expensive than one that wasn’t certified. Medication (if applicable). Contreras estimates medication costs could be about $100 a month. This cost could be lower or higher depending on your dog’s weight.

Contreras estimates medication costs could be about $100 a month. This cost could be lower or higher depending on your dog’s weight. Blood work and routine tests. Contreras estimates about $200 to $350 for each test. When you’re first getting your dog’s Cushing’s under control, you may need to take it to the vet more often. After it’s regulated, you will likely need to bring your dog in for routine testing every three to six months.

Is Cushing’s Disease Covered by Pet Insurance?

As long as your dog’s Cushing’s syndrome isn’t considered a pre-existing condition, treatment options should be covered by your pet insurance policy. A pre-existing condition is one that existed before your pet insurance policy began.

Cushing’s Disease Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Cushing's disease common in senior dogs?

Cushing’s disease is more common in senior dogs than in younger dogs. Most dogs with Cushing’s develop the disease after 8 years of age.

What is the best diet for a dog with Cushing’s?

There isn’t necessarily a specific diet that needs to be followed for pooches with Cushing’s. However, according to petMD, diets that have these characteristics may be helpful: formulated for adults, low in fat with moderate fiber, highly-digestible protein and low in sodium.

Is walking good for a dog with Cushing’s?

Walks can be good for dogs that are medically managing Cushing’s.

“Controlled exercise…can help dogs [with Cushing’s] to significantly build back muscle tone,” says Dr. Mondrian Contreras, D.V.M., owner and veterinarian at Carol Stream Animal Hospital in Carol Stream, Illinois. However, intense exercise is not recommended.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.