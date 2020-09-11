Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (SZC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (SZC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SZC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that SZC the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.88, the dividend yield is 8.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SZC was $28.88, representing a -48.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.36 and a 122.84% increase over the 52 week low of $12.96.

