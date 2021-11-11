Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (SZC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (SZC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SZC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that SZC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.98, the dividend yield is 5.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SZC was $49.98, representing a -1.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.94 and a 66.43% increase over the 52 week low of $30.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the szc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SZC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SZC as a top-10 holding:

Exchange Listed Funds Trust ETF (CEFS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CEFS with an increase of 3.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SZC at 0.03%.

