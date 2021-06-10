Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (SZC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (SZC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SZC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that SZC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.63, the dividend yield is 5.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SZC was $49.63, representing a -0.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.71 and a 90.37% increase over the 52 week low of $26.07.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SZC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

