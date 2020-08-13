Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (SZC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (SZC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SZC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SZC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.14, the dividend yield is 7.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SZC was $32.14, representing a -42.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.36 and a 147.99% increase over the 52 week low of $12.96.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SZC Dividend History page.

