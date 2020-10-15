Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 16, 2020

Dividends
Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SRV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SRV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.35, the dividend yield is 8.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRV was $17.35, representing a -58.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $42 and a 189.17% increase over the 52 week low of $6.

SRV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SRV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

