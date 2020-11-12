Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SRV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SRV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.01, the dividend yield is 8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRV was $18.01, representing a -57.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $42 and a 200.17% increase over the 52 week low of $6.

SRV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55.

