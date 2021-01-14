Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 15, 2021

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SRV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SRV has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRV was $24.86, representing a -40.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $42 and a 314.33% increase over the 52 week low of $6.

SRV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SRV Dividend History page.

