Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SRV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that SRV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.81, the dividend yield is 6.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRV was $23.81, representing a -40.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.80 and a 296.83% increase over the 52 week low of $6.

SRV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55.

