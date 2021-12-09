Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SRV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that SRV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.11, the dividend yield is 4.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRV was $32.11, representing a -10.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.94 and a 53.2% increase over the 52 week low of $20.96.

SRV is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and NIO Inc. (NIO). SRV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55.

