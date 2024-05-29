News & Insights

Curzon Energy Announces Board Reshuffle

May 29, 2024 — 10:19 am EDT

Curzon Energy PLC (GB:CZN) has released an update.

Curzon Energy PLC has announced the immediate resignation of Mr. Owen May from his position as a non-executive director. The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, indicates this move as the start of a significant transformation of its Board and strategic focus, with further updates to follow.

