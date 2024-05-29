Curzon Energy Announces Board Reshuffle

Curzon Energy PLC (GB:CZN) has released an update.

Curzon Energy PLC has announced the immediate resignation of Mr. Owen May from his position as a non-executive director. The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, indicates this move as the start of a significant transformation of its Board and strategic focus, with further updates to follow.

For further insights into GB:CZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.