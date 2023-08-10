CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORA (CURY3) Price Target Increased by 12.74% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORA (CURY3) has been revised to 20.40 / share. This is an increase of 12.74% from the prior estimate of 18.09 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.43% from the latest reported closing price of 16.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORA. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURY3 is 0.11%, an increase of 6.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.28% to 2,219K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 514K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURY3 by 0.86% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 401K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURY3 by 0.03% over the last quarter.

EWZS - iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 214K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURY3 by 4.70% over the last quarter.

ADVMX - Vaughan Nelson Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 140K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 15.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURY3 by 12.06% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 137K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing a decrease of 45.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURY3 by 34.16% over the last quarter.

