Curves Holdings to Boost Nonconsolidated Revenue with Dividend

Curves Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:7085) has released an update.

Curves Holdings Co., Ltd. is set to bolster its financial position with a 1,396 million yen dividend from its subsidiary, Curves Japan Co., Ltd. This dividend will enhance the company’s nonconsolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, while not affecting its consolidated financial results.

