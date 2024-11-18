News & Insights

Curves Holdings to Boost Nonconsolidated Revenue with Dividend

November 18, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Curves Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:7085) has released an update.

Curves Holdings Co., Ltd. is set to bolster its financial position with a 1,396 million yen dividend from its subsidiary, Curves Japan Co., Ltd. This dividend will enhance the company’s nonconsolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, while not affecting its consolidated financial results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

