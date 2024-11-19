News & Insights

CurveBeam AI Unveils Innovations at Healthcare Conference

November 19, 2024 — 09:12 pm EST

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

CurveBeam AI Ltd. (ASX:CVB) showcased its innovative medical imaging solutions at the Bell Potter Healthcare Conference 2024. The company’s HiRise™ CT scanner offers both weight-bearing and non-weight-bearing scans, setting it apart from traditional imaging devices. With operations spanning Australia and the USA, CurveBeam AI continues to advance in the musculoskeletal imaging market.

