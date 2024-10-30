News & Insights

CurveBeam AI Reports Steady Orders and Financial Gains

October 30, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

CurveBeam AI Ltd. reported steady demand for its HiRise™ devices with three orders in the first quarter of FY25, matching the previous year’s figures. The company also raised A$11.54 million and achieved significant progress with FDA clearance for its enhanced HiRise™ used in robotic surgical systems. Cost-cutting measures have effectively reduced annual expenses to A$17 million, positioning the company for financial stability.

