CurveBeam AI Reports Steady Orders and Financial Gains

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

CurveBeam AI Ltd. reported steady demand for its HiRise™ devices with three orders in the first quarter of FY25, matching the previous year’s figures. The company also raised A$11.54 million and achieved significant progress with FDA clearance for its enhanced HiRise™ used in robotic surgical systems. Cost-cutting measures have effectively reduced annual expenses to A$17 million, positioning the company for financial stability.

For further insights into AU:CVB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.