CurveBeam AI Ltd. Gains Shareholder Confidence with AGM Success

CurveBeam AI Ltd. announced that all resolutions were passed at its FY2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company, known for its innovative medical imaging solutions, continues to enhance its position in the market with its flagship CT scanner, HiRise™. CurveBeam AI’s successful meeting outcomes indicate confidence in its strategic direction and growth potential.

