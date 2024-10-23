Curvebeam AI Holdings Adjusted by Karst Peak

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

Curvebeam AI Ltd. has reported a change in substantial holdings, with Karst Peak Capital Management LLC and its associates undergoing a shift in voting power from 6.83% to 5.82%. The changes were due to a series of dilutions resulting from various entitlement offers and placements. This adjustment reflects strategic movements within the company’s investment management landscape.

