News & Insights

Stocks

Curvebeam AI Holdings Adjusted by Karst Peak

October 23, 2024 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

Curvebeam AI Ltd. has reported a change in substantial holdings, with Karst Peak Capital Management LLC and its associates undergoing a shift in voting power from 6.83% to 5.82%. The changes were due to a series of dilutions resulting from various entitlement offers and placements. This adjustment reflects strategic movements within the company’s investment management landscape.

For further insights into AU:CVB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.