News & Insights

Stocks

CurveBeam AI Director Increases Shareholding

November 28, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CurveBeam AI Limited has reported a change in the indirect ownership of its director, Waradana Malitha Hashan De Silva, who acquired an additional 26,454 ordinary shares valued at approximately $2,936.47. This move reflects a strategic adjustment in the director’s investment portfolio, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:CVB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.