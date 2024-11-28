CurveBeam AI Director Increases Shareholding

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

CurveBeam AI Limited has reported a change in the indirect ownership of its director, Waradana Malitha Hashan De Silva, who acquired an additional 26,454 ordinary shares valued at approximately $2,936.47. This move reflects a strategic adjustment in the director’s investment portfolio, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

