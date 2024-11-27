CurveBeam AI Director Increases Shareholding

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

CurveBeam AI Ltd. has announced a change in director Kate Robb’s interest, with the acquisition of an additional 25,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, increasing her total to 50,000 shares. This move reflects a notable development in the company’s executive stock holdings, potentially influencing investor sentiment.

