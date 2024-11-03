News & Insights

CurveBeam AI: Director Acquires Significant Share Block

Curvebeam AI Ltd. (AU:CVB) has released an update.

CurveBeam AI Ltd. has announced a significant change in the interest of its director, Waradana Malitha Hashan De Silva, with the acquisition of over 11 million ordinary shares. This acquisition was made at 18 cents per share as part of a capital raising initiative, totaling nearly $2 million. Such moves are closely watched by investors as they can signal confidence in the company’s future prospects.

