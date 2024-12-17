Is CurtissWright (CW) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Curtiss-Wright (CW) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Curtiss-Wright is one of 46 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Curtiss-Wright is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CW has moved about 72.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 3.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Curtiss-Wright is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is L3Harris (LHX). The stock has returned 5.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, L3Harris' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Curtiss-Wright is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 39.9% so far this year, so CW is performing better in this area.

In contrast, L3Harris falls under the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this industry has 22 stocks and is ranked #157. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.5%.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track Curtiss-Wright and L3Harris. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

