Curtiss-Wright Wins Contract to Supply Flight Data Acquisition Systems

Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s CW Defense Solutions business unit recently clinched a $50 million contract to support the Naval Air Systems Command Special Flight Test Instrumentation Pool. The award, given by the Naval Air Systems Command, will run through January 2030.

Details of the Contract

Per the terms of the deal, Curtiss-Wright will be providing its high-speed data acquisition systems hardware and associated repair services. It will also supply its full line of flight test instrumentation (FTI) products, including data acquisition units, network switches, data recorders, network gateways, Ethernet radios, RF transmitters, C-Band transponders, and high-speed cameras supporting fixed-wing and rotary military jets.

Through this award, CW will support numerous combat jet platforms, including the F-35, F-18, CH-53K, E-2D, EA-18, and C-130, as well as future U.S. Navy development programs.

What Lies Ahead for CW Stock?

As global defense investments surge amid rising geopolitical tensions, demand for advanced FTI data acquisition solutions, like those from Curtiss-Wright, is growing. The integration of cutting-edge technologies in modern fighter jets has been fueling this need, thereby securing strong contract flows for Curtiss-Wright from the Pentagon and U.S. allies. The latest contract win is a bright example of that.

Looking ahead, as military fleets are being modernized with each version, increasing demand for safe and efficient aircraft testing equipment to support the move will continue to boost the global flight test instrumentation market.

This might have prompted Verified Market Reports to project that the global flight test instrumentation market will witness a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030 and reach a value worth $9.6 billion.

Such solid market prospects surely boost growth opportunities for Curtiss-Wright, which offers award-winning FTI solutions ranging from miniature avionics bus recorders, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) data acquisition, video, and transmission products and flight test switches to high-speed, high-capacity units with customizable interfaces.

Opportunities for Other Stocks

Other companies offering cutting-edge FTI solutions and thus expected to gain from the global flight test instrumentation market’s expansion are discussed below:

Safran SAFRY: This company offers a range of FTI systems. Its product portfolio includes the MDR system, which allows data collection in harsh airborne flight test environments, and the MDR-GT, an ultra-high-speed cyber-secured FTI recorder.

Looking ahead, the company boasts a long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate of 22.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAFRY’s 2025 sales suggests an improvement of 27.1% year over year.

L3Harris Technologies LHX: Its FA2200 & FA2300 (MADRAS) digital flight data recorders are custom-configured for data acquisition as a recording solution for helicopters, unique-mission and military aircraft. The company has also been providing voice and flight data recorder solutions for nearly 60 years.

The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.3%. The consensus estimate for LHX’s 2025 sales implies an improvement of 3.6% year over year.

Honeywell International HON: Its Honeywell Aerospace unit has been supplying data recorders for the commercial aviation industry for more than 60 years. The newest Honeywell Connected Recorder – 25 (HCR-25) is made for commercial air transport aircraft to accommodate mandatory flight data recording and mandatory cockpit voice recording in a crash-survivable memory unit.

The stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.9%. The consensus mark for HON’s 2025 sales indicates an improvement of 4.7% year over year.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Curtiss-Wright have gained 29.1% compared with the industry’s 23.5% growth.



Zacks Rank

Curtiss-Wright currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

