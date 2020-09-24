Curtiss-Wright To Acquire Pacific Star Communications For $400 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW), a manufacturer of precision components, and engineered products, said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire the stock of Pacific Star Communications, Inc. for $400 million in cash.

PacStar, a private company, is a provider of tactical communications solutions for battlefield network management, including commercial off-the-shelf or COTS-based rugged, small form factor communications systems, and its proprietary "IQ-Core Software" integrated network communications management software.

Founded in 2000, PacStar's solutions are utilized in mission-critical applications, combining tactical networking equipment and software to enable enhanced battlefield situational awareness.

"The acquisition of PacStar establishes Curtiss-Wright as a critical supplier of advanced tactical and enterprise network communications solutions supporting a broad spectrum of high-priority U.S. military force modernization programs," said David Adams, Chairman and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Curtiss-Wright said the acquired business will operate within its defense segment and is expected to generate sales of more than $120 million in 2020.

The company expects PacStar to be accretive to its adjusted earnings per share in its first full year of ownership, excluding first year purchase accounting costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.